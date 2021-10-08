Barcelona Prez Laporta Reveals He Hoped Lionel Messi Would Have Agreed To 'play For Free'

The 2021/22 summer transfer window witnessed some of the most shocking transfers in football history, with the biggest one being the exit of Lionel Messi from his boyhood club Barcelona. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner left the Nou Camp after the Catalan giants could not manage to pay him his wage despite the Argentine forward agreeing to a 50% cut.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently admitted that he hoped that Messi would agree to 'play for free' after it became evident that the La Liga giants could not afford to pay him his salary. The Argentine international eventually left the Nou Camp to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

Joan Laporta hopes Messi would have agreed to 'play for free'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is certain that Lionel Messi had a strong offer from PSG, one that he could not refuse. While speaking to RAC1, Laporta said, "With Messi, I do not get angry because I appreciate him. I know he had a huge desire to stay, but also a lot of pressure because of the offer he had. Everything indicates that he already had the offer from PSG. Everyone knew that he had a very powerful offer. We knew from Messi that they had a very good offer."

Laporta also added how he would have liked Messi to stay at the Nou Camp and reject PSG's offer at the last minute. "I did hope that at the last minute Messi would say that he would play for free. I would have liked that and he would have convinced me. I understand that the league would have accepted it. But we cannot ask that of a player of his level," added the Barcelona president.

La Liga standings: Barcelona currently at the ninth place

After seven matches, Barcelona continues to struggle in La Liga as they are still in ninth place in the standings with 12 points. The La Liga table is led by Real Madrid with 17 points after eight matches. Los Blancos are tied on points with second-placed Atletico Madrid and third-placed Real Sociedad, having played the same number of matches. Meanwhile, Sevilla can go joint top with the three La Liga giants if they win their game in hand.