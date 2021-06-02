Barcelona, Real Madrid And Juventus To Be Banned From The Champions League This Week?

Controversies surrounding the future of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus continue to revolve due to the clubs' association with the European Super League as various reports from Italy suggest that the three European giants could be banned from the Champions League this week. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin had earlier spoken about disciplinary proceedings towards the ESL clubs with the trio now facing the prospect of missing out from playing in the Champions League next season.

❗| UEFA plans to ban Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus from the Champions league, for the Super League debacle. It also plans to impose a hefty financial fine on the clubs. [@partidazocope] pic.twitter.com/f9wx06po6l — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) May 26, 2021

Champions League ban for ESL trio?

The European Super League started off as a 12-team affair but now only has three teams left after all other remaining founding members withdrew from the breakaway league due to constant criticism and heavy pressure from the fans. All six Premier League members: Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham, alongside AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan had dropped away from the tournament.

The nine clubs that withdrew from the European Super League are also reported to have issued an apology letter to the UEFA while being forced to donate around £13m towards the development of grassroots football in association with FIFA. The highly controversial competition now sees Juventus, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona remain as the three members of the European Super League.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been pretty vocal regarding their involvement in European Super League and have recently released a fresh statement against UEFA for their constant criticism. The ESL clubs have been at war with FIFA and UEFA and are now claiming that the governing bodies are violating EU competition laws and have been breaking the European Union rules themselves.

Earlier last week, Aleksander Ceferin gave a small insight into UEFA's thought process regarding the disciplinary proceedings that Real Madrid, Juventus and FC Barcelona could face if they continue with their plans of the European Super League. He also hinted at how the clubs could be banned from participating in Europe's top competition with FIFA also reported to have begun its disciplinary proceedings against the ESL clubs.

According to the Italian outlet la Repubblica, The ESL clubs will be kicked out of the Champions League this week. The news comes in following comments from UEFA Executive Committee member and LaLiga president Javier Tebas which stated how all the clubs need to be wary of the UEFA if they plan to take any disciplinary action against them. Speaking with ESPN, Javier Tebas revealed how UEFA may opt not to register Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League which could see them being "left out" and how they should be "scared" of it.