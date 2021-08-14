Barcelona Register Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, Rey Manaj Ahead Of La Liga

Ahead of the new LaLiga season, Barcelona have finally announced the registration of Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj. This development comes after club captain Gerard Pique agreed to accept a substantial pay cut, the club said in a statement, adding that all of the first team players will be available for selection by Ronald Koeman for this Sunday's opening Liga fixture against Real Sociedad. The club has also stated that they are in talks with other senior players like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to take pay cuts too, in order to complete the registration of Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero.

Coronavirus pandemic amplified financial problems

However, the Spanish giants are still reeling from the loss of their best player Lionel Messi, who joined Paris St Germain after the club were unable to renew the contract because of financial restrictions. Due to financial problems amplified by the Coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona's spending cap - the total sum it is allowed to spend on playing and coaching staff- has fallen from over €600 million in the 2019-20 season to an expected €200m now. The club were able to reduce their wage bill following the sale of Junior Firpo to Leeds and Francisco Trincao's loan to Wolves, while Jean-Clair Todibo joined Nice, Carles Alena went to Getafe and Konrad De La Fuente joined Marseille.

FC Barcelona: Fourth-most valuable sports team in the world

Firpo went to Leeds United for 15 million, Todibo was sold for 8 million euro to OGC Nice, Trincao was loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers for 6 million, Carles Aleñá was traded to Getafe for 5 million and Konrad De la Fuente left for Olympique Marseille in exchange for 3.5 million, the club had stated earlier. Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Spanish, and English footballers led by Joan Gamper, FC Barcelona is the fourth-most valuable sports team in the world. Domestically, Barcelona has won a record 74 trophies: 26 La Liga, 31 Copa del Rey, 13 Supercopa de España, 3 Copa Eva Duarte, and 2 Copa de la Liga titles, as well as being the record holder for the latter four competitions.

