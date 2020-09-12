Barcelona Report COVID-19 Has Already Cost Them Whopping €300 Million In Revenues

Barcelona's hopes of becoming the first football club to breach the €1 billion-mark in annual revenues were dealt a major blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently valued at over $4 billion (€3.6 billion), Barcelona was hoping to flex their financial growth and stability for the 2019/20 season. The three-month hiatus due to the pandemic has forced the club to estimate their losses instead, ahead of the start of, potentially their most defining season in years.

COVID-19 has costed Barcelona a staggering €300 million

According to reports in Spain, the club estimates a reduction of about 30% to their predicted revenues of over €1 billion for the 2019-20 season. This means the pandemic has cost Barcelona a whopping €300 million. The steep estimation comes even after Barca players were forced to take a 70% wage cut during the lockdown period.

The reduction in revenue has, unsurprisingly, dented their plans for the current season, with Barcelona struggling to invest in the squad, which is now full of ageing players. Last month reports suggested the Catalan giants will not be able to make any new signings until and unless they reduce the wage bill by moving on several first-team players.

Reports even claimed that the club was willing to offload all but five players from their first-team squad to start rebuilding the team from scratch. Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig were considered the only untouchables in the squad.

Barcelona's wage will is estimated to be in the region of €391 million, which also accounts for 83% of their expenditures. So far, the club has only been able to move on from Ivan Rakitic, who returned to Sevilla. The likes of Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti are among those the club are actively looking to offload during this transfer window before executing their rebuilding strategy. As for incomings, the club is currently linked to Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Lautaro Martinez.

One player who will be important for Barcelona's hopes of challenging on all fronts this season is Lionel Messi. The Argentine maestro shocked the sporting world after he demanded an exit from the club after growing tired of the lack of progress at the Camp Nou. The 33-year-old sent a burofax to the club, notifying his intentions to have his contract unilaterally terminated which would allow him to leave the club for free.

Barcelona's rejected Messi's request and the six-time Ballon d'Or is set to say at the club this season. He recently started training with his club mates and could, very well, make his first appearance since the fiasco when the club faces Gimnastic in a friendly match on Saturday. Barcelona will begin their LaLiga campaign on Sunday, September 27, when they face Villarreal at home.

(Image Credits: AP)