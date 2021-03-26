Barcelona Right-back Sergino Dest Scores A WORLDIE For USMNT; Watch

Ever since his arrival at the Camp Nou, Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has gone on to prove himself under Ronald Koeman, often making it to the starting line up for key games. His exceptional performance has now benefitted the US Men's National Team (USMNT) as the youngster bagged his maiden international goal in his team's 4-1 victory over Jamaica in the international friendly on Thursday.

USA vs Jamaica highlights: Stunning Sergino Dest goal vs Jamaica

Sergino Dest bagged the lead for his side in the 34th minute following an exceptional run from the midfield. The Barcelona defender raced from the midfield before cutting across a Jamaican defender to score an absolute stunner from the edge of the box. Interestingly, this was his first goal with the US national team.

It has been an absolute historic week for Sergino Dest as he also scored twice in Barcelona's hammering of Real Sociedad in LaLiga before the international break. The 20-year-old footballer became the first USA international to score two goals in a single LaLiga game for the Camp Nou outfit.

Meanwhile, Brendan Aaronson doubled the lead for the USA in the 52nd minute, only for Jamal Lowe to pull back a goal for Jamaica. But a brace from Sebastian Lletget proved out to be the difference-maker in the USMNT's exceptional victory over Jamaica to kickstart the international break with a thriller.

USA vs Jamaica highlights: Sergino Dest goal receives praise from USMNT coach

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has been receiving praise and criticism alike for setting up a youthful team at the core. But the team's display against Jamaica might put the critics on the backfoot. And the coach was in awe of the team's display, including that of the Barcelona right-back.

As quoted by CBS Sports, he said, "For us, it's a process that leads to, you know, these big events. And, you know, it's hard for me to say, 'OK, now we're there.' And, you know, I don't see it like that, to me, it's a continuing process[...] To me, this is just a work in progress. I'm going to continue to work continue to develop the team and make improvements."

Sergino Dest praises USA teammates after thrilling win

The 20-year-old Netherlands-born defender also echoed similar sentiments about the young team after the game as they look forward to the friendly game against Northern Ireland which will then be followed by their participation in the Gold Cup later.

"It's really nice to play with this group. You know, we have a lot of talented players. "This group is like, really good. I think you saw it [Thursday]. Also, we had some good combinations with each other. And I think we have a nice future," said Sergino Dest, as quoted by CBS Sports.

