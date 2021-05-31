Barcelona Seal Eric Garcia Transfer On Free As Man City Lose Young Spanish Defender

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is all set to become FC Barcelona’s first summer signing with the Spaniard expected to be announced soon. An official announcement from the Spanish giants could be released this week as the Blaugrana begin their squad overhaul ahead of the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Eric Garcia will be announced in the next hours as new Barcelona player, contract until June 2026. 🔵🔴 #FCB



He always wanted to respect his verbal agreement with Barça. When other clubs were approaching him and Man City were trying to convince him, Eric answer was: only Barça. https://t.co/DTuYHMK1nV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2021

The Catalan side had originally planned to acquire Garcia's services in January but failed to do so amid the poor financial situation at the club. With FC Barcelona failing to do so, Gracia had to wait for six more months to get his dream move and return to the Catalan side this summer.

The defender is all set to follow the footsteps of Gerard Pique in leaving a Manchester club on a free transfer in order to move back to FC Barcelona in the summer. The Catalan side is expected to have reached an agreement with City for Eric Garcia with the 20-year-old set to join them after seeing out his contract with the English outfit.

Eric Garcia contract

The 20-year-old defender trained at FC Barcelona's famous La Masia academy and rose through the ranks in the Spanish side;s youth system before making a move to England in 2017. Two years later, Man City transfer news sees him leave the Cityzens and return back to FC Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season.

He is reported to have agreed to a 40 per cent wage cut and earn less than what his current contract with Manchester City had. The centre-back was also offered a contract extension by Man City but he refused it alongside offers from many other clubs with the Spaniard always being vocal about his dream to play for FC Barcelona at senior level.

Both the club and the player are keen to make the transfer official and get the ball rolling before Gracia goes on for national duty with the defender set to represent Spain in the upcoming European Championship this summer. The 20-year-old's move to Camp Nou on a free transfer could be seen as excellent business done by the club ahead of the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Barcelona transfer news: Free signings to follow Eric Gracia's transfer

FC Barcelona are also very close to signing Gracia's Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero with the Argentine striker very close to joining the Catalan side after leaving City on a free transfer. Alongside the Man City duo, fellow Premier League player, Liverpool star Georgina Wijnaldum, has also been linked with a move to the Blaugrana outfit alongside Lyon attacker Memphis Depay with the Netherlands duo set to be reunited with former Dutch national team head coach Ronald Koeman in Catalunya.