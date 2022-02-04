Barcelona Senior Official Resigns After Calling Rafael Nadal 'enemy Of The State'

Rafael Nadal is known to be a huge Real Madrid fan and had once stated his desire to become the president of the club. However, a Barcelona official has taken a shot at the newly crowned Australian Open Champion calling him an "enemy of the state". The result of that jibe on Spanish Tennis star has resulted in the official losing his job.

Barcelona official loses job after commenting on Rafael Nadal

Alfons Godall, who is a vice-president of the Barca Foundation and an open supporter of Catalan independence in his tweet wrote, "Rafael Navidad has made me uncomfortable from day one. I have him in the same group as La Roja (the nickname for the Spanish national team), Real Madrid, (Fernando) Alonso and everything that represents the enemy state." Godall referred to Nadal as "Rafael Navidad", translating Nadal, which means Christmas in Catalan, into the Spanish form of the word.

El Rafael Navidad m’ha fet angúnia des del primer dia. El tinc al mateix sac que la roja, el RM, Alonso i tot el que representi l’estat enemic. — Alfons Godall II*II 🇦🇩🇷🇺 (@alfons_godall) January 31, 2022

Following the resignation, Godall in his tweet wrote, @The tweet with my opinion about a famous person and his profile can hurt the Barca Foundation due to pressure from some companies and the media. I don’t want to cost a penny FC Barcelona a penny or give up my freedom of expression. Consequently, I resign from the position. Thank you!!"

La piulada amb la meva opinió sobre un personatge famós i el seu perfil pot perjudicar la @FundacioFCB per la pressió d’algunes empreses i mitjans.

No vull costar ni un cèntim al @FCBarcelona_cat ni renunciar a la llibertat d’expressió.

En consqüència, renuncio al càrrec.

Merci!! — Alfons Godall II*II 🇦🇩🇷🇺 (@alfons_godall) February 2, 2022

Rafael Nadal hungry for more Grand Slam Titles

Despite winning the 21st grand Slam tournament recently following the victory at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal has insisted his record is "not enough". Nadal came from two sets and a breakdown to beat the 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev. The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more major title than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win against Medvedev, Nadal has also become just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice. The Rafael Nadal vs Medvedev match on Sunday was the second-longest Grand Slam final in history Nadal will be a favourite to make it 22 at the upcoming French Open where he has won 13 titles.

Image: ATP / Instagram