Barcelona Set To Sign Dembele's Replacement, Leganes' Martin Braithwaite To Join Soon

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona are set to sign a striker after receiving due permission from LaLiga. The club have been hit by an injury crisis and are looking to sign Martin Braithwaite from Spanish side CD Leganes. It is reported that the signing will be completed before next week.

Martin Braithwaite transfer: Barcelona look to deal with injury crisis

Barcelona suffered a massive blow when Ousmane Dembele was ruled out of the squad for the next six months. The France international underwent surgery to get rid of his injury and is now undergoing recovery. On the other hand, striker Luis Suarez is also on the sidelines after he underwent knee surgery last month.

Martin Braithwaite transfer: Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele set to miss out on the season

Every point is a step in the right direction. We know what we work towards ☝🏾🥒 pic.twitter.com/0eA1yNOqq5 — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) February 16, 2020

Luis Suarez joins Ousmane Dembele in the list of players who are likely to stay out of the squad until the end of the present season. This leaves the club with a lack of options in the attacking front as the Catalans are left only with Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann.

There were reports earlier suggesting that Lionel Messi was also playing despite having thigh issues. The club understands the nature of Messi’s injury and does not want to risk losing the star during a critical stage of the season.

Who is Martin Braithwaite?

Martin Braithwaite plays as a striker for LaLiga side CD Leganes. The Danish footballer has scored eight goals in 28 appearances this season, while also bagging an assist. Barcelona are willing to pay €18 million for the striker. According to the terms set by LaLiga for seeking permission to sign a payer after the window ends, a player must either be a free agent or should be registered in Spain.

Barcelona set to face Eibar in LaLiga

Barcelona are set for some important fixtures in near future. The club will play against Eibar on Saturday and will then play against Napoli in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on February 25 (February 26 according to IST).