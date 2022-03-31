Barcelona Set World Record For Highest Attendance In Women's Football During 5-2 Win Vs RM

The crowd support was on full display during the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Women's Champions League match at Camp Nou with the host (Barcelona Women) trashing their fiercest rivals (Real Madrid Women) by a scoreline of 5-2 to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Besides the dominating performance, the match was special due to the crowd attendance at the iconic stadium for the women's game. This was the first time that Barcelona Women played in front of a crowd, and the game saw a record attendance.

Barcelona attendance record

The fans who came to watch the Barcelona Women match against Real Madrid Women set a new world record for attendance at a women's football game. The 91,553 fans at Camp Nou witnessed their team making it to the last four of the competition. The bar was high, with the previous best set at 90,185, for the 1999 World Cup final between the USA and China in the Pasadena Rose Bowl stadium in California.

Culers, the world record for attendance at a women's football match is ours! pic.twitter.com/Hu94A9PXDO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 30, 2022

The crowd at Camp Nou also beat the previous attendance record for a club game of 60,739, set at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019 in a league game between Barcelona Women and Atlético Madrid. Furthermore, the crowd beat the attendance record in the Women's Champions League previously set at 50,212 in a game between Lyon and FFC Frankfurt in Munich in 2012.

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas described the atmosphere as 'magical'.

Highlights from Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Women at Camp Nou

Taking a 3-1 lead into the second leg, Barcelona Women came from behind to win the second leg 5-2 and register an 8-3 aggregate victory. Barcelona looked to have sealed the tie by opening the scoring when Maria Pilar Leon's cross was converted after eight minutes, however, Real Madrid Women were in for a fight as they hit back immediately and threatened an upset.

Olga Carmona converted from the penalty spot following a handball by Irene Paredes, and Claudia Zornoza's stunning strike put them ahead just after the break. However, goals in quick succession from Aitana Bonmati and Claudia Pina put Barcelona back in control, before Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen added the finishing touches to register a comfortable win over their rivals. The defending champions will now face Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the last four of the Champions League.