Barcelona sign prodigious forward, Jan Oblak returns: 10 things we learned from LALIGA

As the 2023/24 LALIGA EA SPORTS season kick-off approaches, several teams have already disputed their first pre-season friendlies, while others have been beefing up their squads. Here’s all you need to know.

FC Barcelona sign prodigious forward Vitor Roque

The Blaugrana officially announced last week that they acquired the services of Brazilian talented striker Vitor Hugo Roque Ferreira, known as Vitor Roque, from Club Athletico Paranaense. The 18-year-old prodigy has put pen to paper on a seven-year deal and will join Barça in 2024/25. Back in February, Roque was the top scorer of the 2023 South American U20 Championship, leading Brazil all the way to the trophy.

Bellingham trains with new Real Madrid teammates for the first time

Real Madrid kicked off their pre-season preparations on Monday, with summer signing Jude Bellingham training for the first time along with his new teammates. The England international completed his signing back in June, when he penned a six-year contract. It has to be noted that Bellingham struggled with a knee injury, which prevented him from featuring in Borussia Dortmund’s last two league games in 2022/23. However, he now appears to have recovered ahead of Real Madrid’s first pre-season friendlies in the United States.

Oblak returns to team training

Great news for Atlético de Madrid fans and Diego Simeone, as goalkeeper Jan Oblak trained normally with the rest of his teammates on Friday during the team’s traditional pre-season training camp at the Los Ángeles de San Rafael. The Slovenian shot-stopper suffered an injury inLos Rojiblancos’ 1-0 loss away at FC Barcelona on April 26, which means that he hadn’t participated in team sessions for almost three months.

Newly-promoted sides begin pre-season training

Granada CF, UD Las Palmas and Deportivo Alavés have begun preparations ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.Los Nazaríes and Los Amarillos trained on Monday for the first time after clinching the two spots for automatic promotion. The Basque side began pre-season training on Thursday, almost a month after beating Levante UD in the LALIGA HYPERMOTION play-offs and securing a LALIGA EASPORTS spot for next season.

Jesús Vallejo returns to Granada CF

Granada CF announced on Saturday that they signed Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on a year-long loan deal. Vallejo had previously spent a couple of seasons from 2019 to 2021 at the Andalusian side. He featured in 32 LALIGA EASPORTS duels and started in nine Europa League fixtures, as Granada CF went on a historic run to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Girona FC sign Yangel Herrera on permanent deal

Yangel Herrera is set to stay put in LALIGA EASPORTS, as Girona FC have landed the Manchester City midfielder on a permanent deal. The Venezuela international had previously featured on loan at SD Huesca, Granada CF and RCD Espanyol. Last season, Herrera participated in 20 LALIGA EASPORTS games, in which he recorded two goals and a couple of assists for Girona FC.

Deportivo Alavés captain Víctor Laguardia announces retirement

Víctor Laguardia has officially announced his decision to hang up his boots through a statement published on Deportivo Alavés’ official website. The Basque side’s captain featured in more than 250 league games for Deportivo Alavés, whom he joined in 2014, after spending time at Real Zaragoza, UD Las Palmas and AD Alcorcón. "I've always tried to give my best for this badge, for these colours," Laguardia noted. "It's time to step aside. And I do it being extremely proud of what I have around me, for what I have lived in these years in Vitoria-Gasteiz and for what it means to have been able to represent this historic club during this short period of their history.”

First LALIGA team pre-season friendlies

Several LALIGA EASPORTS sides disputed their first pre-season friendly games last weekend. Getafe CF beat Bradford City 3-0, with RCD Mallorca winning 3-1 against Union Gurten and Sevilla FC securing a 2-0 victory over Córdoba CF. Meanwhile, Athletic Club lost 2-0 at Mexican side Chivas while Real Betis were defeated 3-1 by Eintracht Braunschweig.

RC Celta visit the Pope amid centenary celebrations

On Monday, Pope Francis greeted the players, coaching staff and president of RC Celta at the Vatican to honour the 100th anniversary of their foundation following the merger of Real Vigo Sporting and Real Fortuna in 1923. "This is a unique experience,” said Carlos Mouriño, the club’s president. “It is something that if you do not see it, no matter how much you imagine it, no matter how much you feel it in the distance, it has nothing to do with reality. The experience was fantastic, the reception and the Pope's words were wonderful."

Less than a month until the start of 2023/24 campaign

As LALIGA announced a couple of weeks ago, the 2023/24 LALIGA EASPORTS season will begin on Friday August 11th at the Power Horse Stadium with UD Almería hosting Rayo Vallecano. The first duel of the campaign is scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm CEST, which is the local time in the Andalusian city.