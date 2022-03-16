Barcelona Stadium To Be Renamed 'Spotify Camp Nou' As Club Confirms Sponsorship Deal

La Liga giants Barcelona FC is all set to team up with Spotify and rename its stadium to Spotify Camp Nou, in a bid to overcome the financial woes that hit the club in the 2021-22 season. The club confirmed the long-term sponsorship deal with the audio-streaming company through an official announcement on Tuesday. As per the statement, the deal includes sponsorships of the team jerseys, as well as the title rights for the stadium. Meanwhile, the stadium will have a sponsor name attached to it for the first time, starting from July 2022.

“Spotify and FC Barcelona will be working together to create opportunities for the iconic shirt to become a space that can celebrate artists from across the world. The vision for the partnership is to create a new platform to help artists interact with FC Barcelona’s global community of fans,” Barca said in the statement on their official website.

At the same time, club president Joan Laporta informed that the deal will bring Barca fans closer to the club as they look to combine the two activities of entertainment and football. The deal will also enable the club to connect with new audiences around the globe. In the meantime, the deal now awaits ratification by delegate members in April, with the board of directors already giving a nod for Spotify to become the cub’s main partner.

Barcelona's resurrection from the financial woes

Although the financial details about the mammoth deal weren’t revealed, a report by AP stated that as per the Spanish media, the agreement could be worth somewhere around 60 million euros to 70 million euros. Spotify will replace Ratuken as the club’s main sponsor, which paid around 55 million euros for the first four years of its partnership, before extending it for another year for an approx amount of 30 million euros. The deal will help the club eradicate its financial woes as it will boost its spending power.

The club is slowly and gradually reviving itself from the financial woes, which was one of the reasons behind Argentine football great Lionel Messi’s exit from the club in the summer of 2021. The club is back playing in the second tier of European football for the first time in 20 years, after bowling out of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 from the league stage. Despite the tough start to the ongoing season, Xavi Hernandez’s team is slowly finding its way up in the La Liga, as they currently sit third in the points table with four consecutive wins in their last five games.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)