Barcelona Star Antoine Griezmann Dons Braids But Misses Sitter Against Real Sociedad

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann has endured a mixed start to the current campaign. The Frenchman, who has been getting frequent opportunities under manager Ronald Koeman largely due to Ansu Fati's injury, has failed to capitalise on chances on several occasions. The striker was included in the game against Real Sociedad and has become the talk of the town for two things particularly - for missing a sitter and for donning a fresh look.

Griezmann braids are the talk of the town

In a recent interview, Griezmann revealed that he would never cut his hair short even if the club asked him to, claiming that his family loved the look. Taking a step further, the former Atletico Madrid superstar has now donned a braid, which was on display when he arrived for the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad clash on Wednesday. The Frenchman's braids remain one of the major highlights from the LaLiga Matchday, apart from a missed sitter and besides the fact that Barcelona, despite being on a poor form, beat the then LaLiga leaders.

New look for Grizi! pic.twitter.com/rol2JRFlTr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 16, 2020

Barcelona conceded early in the game after Willian Jose tapped in the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, latching on to a brilliant cross from Le Normand. But the Catalan giants equalised four minutes later with Jordi Alba striking a deflected shot from Griezmann. The France international attempted a splendid shot minutes later only to hit the crossbar.

Griezmann miss: Striker misses sitter for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Nevertheless, Frenkie de Jong bagged the lead for Koeman, converting a deflected shot from Alba. Initially, the referee signalled offside but a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check ruled the goal legible. Griezmann, however, had a forgettable night, having already endured enough struggle at Camp Nou.

In the 57th minute, Alba put in a dangerous cross with Griezmann successfully sliding on it. But the Frenchman struck a tame effort straight at Alex Remiro, missing out on a sitter from three yards. Taking note of the player's struggle, Koeman decided to replace him with Francisco Trincao.

Barcelona climb three spots in LaLiga

The victory eases the pressure on Koeman, under whose tutelage Barcelona have had a struggling LaLiga campaign as of yet. Barcelona climb three spots up the LaLiga standings to sit fifth with 20 points to their credit. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad slipped to the second spot with Atletico Madrid now in the driving seat.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter