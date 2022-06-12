Barcelona Star Frenkie De Jong Reacts To Man Utd Transfer Rumours; 'I Can't Say Anything'

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has responded to speculations linking him with a transfer to Manchester United ahead of the upcoming season. The rumours began doing rounds after the English Premier League club named Erik ten Hag of the Netherlands as their new manager. Before coming to Old Trafford, Ten Hag was the coach of Ajax, a Dutch club, and De Jong played for him for two years.

Frenkie De Jong responds to Man Utd transfer rumours

Frenkie De Jong was in action for his country against Poland in a Nations League encounter on Saturday. De Jong was asked about reports linking him with a move to Manchester United after the game. The 25-year-old laughed at the question and said he "can't say" anything right now. "Are you leaving the Catalan beaches for the cold of Manchester?" a journalist asked De Jong, to which the Barcelona star replied, "I can't say anything."

De Jong had previously dismissed reports linking him with a move to Manchester United, claiming that Barcelona was his dream club and that he would like to stay with them. De Jong's latest response to transfer rumours, though, has fueled speculation that the midfielder could well be considering a move to Man Utd.

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice," De Jong was quoted as saying to ESPN in May.

Ten Hag is reportedly trying to sign De Jong for the upcoming season to replace United's star midfielders Nemanjic Matic and Paul Pogba, both of whom are expected to leave the English club this summer. According to reports, United offered £51 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons to secure De Jong's services, but Barcelona declined citing the player's value at €85 million. In the coming few days, United is expected to make a new offer.

Image: UEFA