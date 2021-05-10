Barcelona Star Griezmann Shows Up At Spanish Grand Prix And Does This With Hamilton

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton continued his utter domination as he recorded a 98th career win and 100 pole positions at the Spanish Grand Prix 2021. However, the win was far from easy as the Brit once again had to do it the hard way having let Max Verstappen passed on the opening lap. Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann was at the circuit to support Hamilton and had a fantastic moment with the seven-time champion after the race. Here is the Barcelona star's interaction with Hamilton and the Spanish Grand Prix 2021 highlights of a nail-biting race.

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann congratulates F1 'legend' Lewis Hamilton at Spanish Grand Prix 2021

Lewis Hamilton's 98th career victory at the Spanish Grand Prix proved the 36-year old's sheer desire to continue winning and breaking more and more records. Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann knows all about achieving the highest of successes himself, having won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France. After another Lewis Hamilton record was broken, Griezmann met the F1 'legend' and had a fist pump with him. The Barcelona star's moment with Hamilton can be seen in his Instagram post below.

Spanish Grand Prix 2021 highlights: Lewis Hamilton record extends to 98 career wins

Lewis Hamilton did not have the best of starts in the Mercedes as Red Bull's Max Verstappen once again overtook him at the first corner. The Dutchman maintained the lead until the first round of pit stops and pitted on lap 25 for a change of tyres. Once Verstappen pitted it was hammer time for Hamilton who tried to open up a decent gap before pitting himself.

Even though Hamilton was unable to open up enough of a gap to Verstappen as he emerged behind the Dutchman after pitting, his pace was excellent. The Brit reduced Verstappen's lead to less than a second within 10 laps. However, the biggest surprise came on lap 43 when Mercedes brought in Hamilton for a second stop.

The seven-time Driver's Champion emerged 23 seconds behind Verstappen with 24 laps to go, but on much fresher tyres. Hamilton was lapping a second and a half faster than Verstappen which soon increased to two seconds with the Dutchman's tyres wearing off. With six laps remaining in the race, Hamilton caught Verstappen and immediately overtook him at turn one to take a record 98th career victory. Hamilton's victory at the Spanish Grand Prix 2021 was also his fifth consecutive win at the same venue.