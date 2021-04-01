Barcelona Star Pique Opens Up On FURIOUS Reaction After Liverpool's Famous 4-0 Anfield Win

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has provided an insight into the Liverpool vs Barcelona 4-0 Champions League semi-final of 2019 which saw the Blaugrana club getting sentenced to an embarrassing defeat in the second leg. The 2019 Liverpool vs Barcelona Champions League semi-final saw Barcelona crash out of the cup competition as a fiery-spirited Liverpool side registered a shocking victory at Anfield to advance in the Champions League final.

Gerard Pique recalls antics after Liverpool vs Barcelona Champions League semifinal

The LaLiga outfit walked into the second leg of the 2019 Champions League semi-final riding on their dominant performance at the Camp Nou which saw them register a massive 3-0 win in the first leg. Walking into Anfield with a healthy lead, the Blaugrana side had a foot in the final of the Champions League and were expected to register a similar result to that of the leg at Anfield. However, Messi and Co. faltered as Liverpool went on to play out one of the most memorable comebacks in recent football history.

Divock Origi scored the first goal of the match to lift the Merseyside's spirits as the Reds kick-started their comeback. However, it was the introduction of Georginio Wijnaldum from the bench that turned around Liverpool's fortunes swinging the match in their favor as the Dutchman scored two goals within three minutes to tie up the aggregate score of both the teams. Divock Origi's reaction to Trent Alexander Arnold's quickly taken corner in the 79th minute of the match helped the Reds complete a historic comeback as Liverpool advanced into the final after knocking out FC Barcelona at Anfield.

Calling the Liverpool vs Barcelona 4-0 loss as one of the worst defeats of his career, Pique mentioned how he is not the kind of player who comes into the dressing room throwing things on the floor to express his anger. The Spanish defender went on to reveal that he expressed his anger after the second semi-final just because of the first-leg advantage that Barcelona had. The Catalunya outfit has failed to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in the ongoing 2020-21 campaign as French giants Paris Saint Germain knocked FC Barcelona out.

Gerard Pique opens up on his anger after Barcelona's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool ðŸ˜¡ pic.twitter.com/sgCRaGIVqM — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 1, 2021

