Barcelona Still Owe €144m To Four Clubs For Transfers That Include Coutinho: Report

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona still reportedly owe four clubs a massive sum of €144 million which includes the transfer of players such as Philippe Coutinho. The star Brazilian midfielder cost the Catalan giants a whopping €160 million (including add-ons) after they roped him from Liverpool in 2017.

According to a report from Laia Tudel, Barcelona still owe Premier League giants Liverpool a sum of €14 million for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian failed to settle at the Camp Nou as, since his transfer, he has spent a year-long loan spell at Bayern Munich, and then made a permanent move to Aston Villa, with whom he has completed one season now.

When it comes to Barcelona's other debts, the report adds that they still owe €32 million for Frenkie de Jong's fee and another €10 million for Sergino Dest's fee. While de Jong continues to remain at the Camp Nou, Dest has joined Serie A giants AC Milan on loan. Last but not least, the report also adds that Xavi's side still owe Juventus a staggering €36 million for the transfer of Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Barca made blockbuster signings despite huge debt

Despite massive debts, Barcelona were able to make blockbuster signings this past summer transfer window after they activated their fourth economic lever to meet La Liga's financial fair play rules. As per an official statement provided by the club, the Catalan giants sold 24.5% stake of their Barca Studios production hub to Orpheus Media for a staggering 100 million euros. This sale came just a month after the club sold an initial 25% stake to Socios.com for the same amount.

The statement for the sale read, "FC Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Orpheus Media, managed by Mr Jaume Roures, an audiovisual production company with a long history of producing content, for 100 million euros. The agreement complements the one signed on 29 July with Socios.com and will help to accelerate the growth of the club's digital, NFT, and Web.3 strategy." Following this sale, the club were able to register some of its new stars such as Jules Kounde.