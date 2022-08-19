Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski's Watch Snatched Outside Training Ground: Report

Robert Lewandowski had a major scare near Barcelona's training facility after the watch he was wearing was stolen near the ground. According to reports, the watch which was worth around €70,000 ($71,000) was stolen when the striker had stopped his car for supporters on his way to Barcelona training on Wednesday. The Police managed to track down the thief and detain him.

Robert Lewandowski moved to Barcelona in the summer from Bayern Munich for €45 million and according to an ESPN report, the Lewandowski watch stealing incident happened when the player was posing for photographs with fans in his car outside Barca's training ground. The thief reportedly opened the passenger door and stole the watch. The report also states that Lewandowski attempted to chase the robber but he got away, only to be later found by the local police. The report state that the club sources have said that they will now make further changes to security for avoiding similar incidents happening in the future.

Barcelona opened with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano. Speaking about the draw Xavi said, “Rayo have defended very well. It has cost us to generate more than normal. A pity because we wanted to show the people that we are on the right track. It is a disappointment, but we ask for patience."

He added, "I don't want to look for excuses. I only want explanations. It's better that there are high expectations. Welcome. I'm the first to accept these expectations. Perhaps, by looking for an explanation, I have stressed us a little more. We lacked effectiveness. It was a match to be able to earn it well."

Barcelona transfer news: Catalan club looking for three more summer signings

According to barcauniversal.com report citing reputed Spanish journalist Journalist Gerard Romero, the club is reportedly looking to finish the transfer season by signing three new players. The players that the club is reportedly targeting are Bernardo Silva, Juan Foyth and Marcos Alonso. Chelsea's Alonso will provide much-needed competition and backup for the veteran Jordi Alba at left-back while signing Bernado Silva could be a costly affair. The report states that the player is valued at around €100 million. Currently, Barcelona's financial position is not in great shape and to sign Silva from Manchester City the club will have to rely heavily on the sale of players such as Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.