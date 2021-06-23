Barcelona To Announce Lionel Messi Contract Extension On His Birthday: Report

Barcelona remain confident of sealing a Lionel Messi contract extension and the same could be announced in the next few years as per reports. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract expires on June 30, a year after he had shocked the world by submitting a transfer request. The picture has changed since with Joan Laporta taking over the board room and the 33-year-old is close to agreeing on a stay with the club.

Messi news: Messi Barcelona deal to be announced on his birthday after agreement reached

Barcelona are hoping to put an end to all speculation surrounding the future of Lionel Messi and are likely to announce the extension of his contract. The Blaugrana captain was set to be out of contract on June 30. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a sensational U-turn and is committed to staying at Camp Nou, where he has spent his entire career so far. ESPN reported via Le 10 Sport that a deal between Messi and Barcelona may have already been reached and that President Joan Laporta is seeking to make the deal public on Thursday. The timing of the Lionel Messi contract extension is key, with Messi celebrating his 34th birthday on June 24. The new Messi Barcelona deal will see his contract extended until 2023, but considering the financial problems at the club, Messi will be paid his dues over a five year period.

Barcelona consider Leo Messi’s new contract until June 2023 “just a matter of time”. Last clauses to be approved then it will be done and completed. Updates soon. 🔵🔴🇦🇷



Announcement not scheduled yet - but Barça feeling is ‘Leo extending and staying’. #Messi #FCB https://t.co/Tk8wlHJ9hA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2021

The contract will also have an option of an additional year, making it a 2+1 deal until 2024. Joan Laporta himself claimed that the Blaugrana skipper made negotiations easy in economic terms but Barcelona will have to comply with financial fair play. LaLiga chief Javier Tebas recently warned Barcelona "to restructure their debt" in order to keep hold of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Tebas said that the only way Barcelona will be able to register Messi if Barcelona reduces their wage bill having announced debts in excess of €1 billion. Messi's wages which are revealed to be a total of €555 million for a four-year period, have hurt Barcelona, and the 33-year-old has agreed on a substantial way cut and deferred payment structure in his new deal.

Wages were never a concern for Messi, who deemed a winning sporting project as a key to his stay at Camp Nou. The 33-year-old trusts Joan Laporta and they share an excellent relationship and the Blaugrana captain has been impressed with the work done in the transfer market by the Barcelona president. Laporta has already sealed four signings, including the free-agent signings of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, while they also took up the option to sign Emerson Royal from Real Betis.

(Image Courtesy: fcbarcelona.com)