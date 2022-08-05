Barcelona To Sign Man City's Bernardo Silva? Guardiola Hints At Player's Desire To Leave

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola faced a question about Portuguese footballer Bernardo Silva’s future with the club during the press conference ahead of the team’s opening Premier League 2022-23 fixture against West Ham. The 27-year-old footballer has been linked with a possible transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona since last summer, with the Catalan club also making their interest in Bernardo clear. Speaking to the reporters, Guardiola said Bernardo is a special player, but he could not confirm if Bernardo will stay at City this season.

As per a report by Manchester Evening News, revealing the Portuguese’ desire, Guardiola said, “I talk a lot with Bernardo, with all of them, maybe because I'm getting old and we know each other quite well. I'm more relaxed as a manager with them, I know them. Their feelings, the good and bad moments. But not about this situation, if I have to tell him something I tell him, but we don't have doubts about the situation. He's happy, and engaged, he has a beautiful dog. He's happy here, what will happen will happen”.

'Bernardo's ready, training well for Sunday,' says Pep Guardiola

On being asked if Bernardo will leave the reigning Premier League champions, Guardiola explained, “I didn't say he'd leave. The answer was the same as last season. You ask me every week, I always say I want the best for the players. I want Bernardo to stay. 100 per cent. But at the same time if you want to leave, have an offer, clubs come to an agreement. Common sense. He's an important player, special, but I don't know what will happen. We didn't get any offer, last season neither. Bernardo's ready, training well for Sunday”.

Bernardo Silva is expected to play for Manchester City on Sunday

Having said that, he is currently training with the City squad for the EPL 2022-23 season, which kicks off on August 6. City are up against West Ham in their campaign opener on Sunday night for an away fixture at the London Stadium. After facing West Ham, the defending champions will face Bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace in the EPL in August.

The Portuguese national plays as an attacking midfielder and played a leading role in City’s championship triumph last year. He played a total of 35 Premier League games and contributed with eight goals, alongside four assists. At the same time, he contributed with three goals and three assists in 11 UEFA Champions League games and scored two goals in the FA Cup.

Image: Instagram/@mancity