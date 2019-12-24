Barcelona Top Paymasters In World Sport With Average Annual Salary Of £12.8m In 2019

The 2019 Global Sports Salaries Survey on Monday declared FC Barcelona as the highest-paying sporting team in the world. The Catalans beat the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City to top the survey. The survey was conducted by the Sporting Intelligence website. The figures in the survey take only basic annual pay into account and do not include signing bonuses, performance bonuses and other extras.

Barcelona: The highest-paying sporting team in the world

Barcelona have an average annual salary of £12.8 million per member of the first team. However, their average salary for this year is less than that of their previous year’s average of £13.7 million. Real Madrid are placed second in the survey with an average annual salary of £11.6 million. Italian champions Juventus have jumped from 9th in 2018 to 3rd in the list with £10.54 million. Other major European football teams included in the 20-team list are Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Barcelona tops the 2018 survey as well

Barcelona were at the top of the survey for the year 2018 too. The LaLiga heavyweights were the first team in history to have an average basic annual pay of more than £10 million according to Sportingintelligence’s Global Sports Salaries Survey (GSSS) last year. The average basic pay at Real Madrid was £8.1 million per year, occupying the second spot, followed by NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder with £7.85 million per year.

Oklahoma City Thunder were first in the 2017 survey

Oklahoma City Thunder were the best-paid team in global sport according to Sportingintelligence’s Global Sports Salaries Survey (GSSS) for 2017. The average first-team pay at Oklahoma City Thunder was £7.15 million per year, followed by NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers at £6.92 million at the second spot and Golden State Warriors with £6.88 million at the third spot.

Cleveland Cavaliers topped the 2016 survey

Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA were the best-paid team with £6.54 million in 2016. They were followed by Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees at second spot and LA Clippers at the third place.

