Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho’s Agent Not Ruling Out Camp Nou Stay Amid PL Interest

Philippe Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian has revealed this week that there is “genuine interest” from Premier League clubs for the Brazilian's services. Joorabchian claimed that his client is not completely ruling out a stay at Camp Nou despite a rough 18 months in Spain. Coutinho is currently spending his season away from Barcelona, on loan at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich and it’s widely been reported that he will leave the LaLiga club again in the summer.

Philippe Coutinho transfer news: Coutinho Premier League return on the cards?

While speaking about the Coutinho transfer rumours on talkSPORT, Joorabchian admitted that the delayed Champions League tournament will, in turn, have an impact on his client's decision. On a potential Coutinho Premier League return, he said: "Coutinho is still focused on winning the UCL this season and he could face Barcelona in the next round. However, it's no secret that Coutinho loves the Premier League and he wants to play in England." The Coutinho to Chelsea transfer stories intensified after it was reported that Frank Lampard's Blues are looking to further bolster their attacking options.

Kia Joorabchian tells Talksport Willian will decide his future after FA Cup final. Has 5 offers to choose from. 2 from Premier League, 2 from Europe and 1 MLS. Would not confirm one of the offers was from Chelsea. Also said again Coutinho wants to come back and play in England — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 28, 2020

Barcelona transfer news: Philippe Coutinho transfer away from Camp Nou in the summer?

Although Joorabchian touched upon a potential Coutinho Premier League return, he did not rule out a possibility for the 28-year-old to remain at the Camp Nou as well. Although a few Premier League sides have been closely linked with a Coutinho transfer, Joorabchian has claimed that his client is open to staying put at Barcelona. However, the Barcelona transfer news according to ESPN states that the Catalonian side are looking to offload Coutinho in order to balance their financial books. Barcelona spent a whopping €160m to lure Coutinho away from Liverpool to the Camp Nou in January 2018.

Barcelona transfer news: Philippe Coutinho value

Last month, it was reported that Arsenal were keen on bringing Coutinho to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners identified former Liverpool star Coutinho as a replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has been frozen out of Mikel Arteta's squad. According to ESPN, the Coutinho value is reported to be somewhere between €60m-€80m. Chelsea are also monitoring Coutinho's situation as it was reported that the playmaker favours a return to the Premier League. The Blues can also offer Coutinho Champions League football next season.

Image Credits - Coutinho Instagram