Barcelona Transfer News: Memphis Depay To Negotiate Contract Directly With LaLiga Giants

Memphis Depay has issued a staggering statement on his next club as the Dutch forward enters the fag end of his contract with Lyon. After a poor stint at Manchester United, the Netherlands international managed to get back to his best after joining Lyon in 2017 and has been one of the best players in Ligue 1. With the Dutchman set to leave the French outfit at the end of the ongoing campaign, Barcelona transfer news has reportedly linked Memphis Depay with a move to the Catalan outfit on a free transfer next season.

Barcelona are now negotiating directly with Memphis Depay: it won’t be a long term contract, only two or three years. 🇳🇱



Depay left SEG Agency and he’s gonna decide his future with new lawyers.



Talks progressing as with Agüero. Final decisions soon. 🔴🔵 #FCB @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021

Memphis Depay Barcelona: Dutch star to join Blaugrana outfit next season?

Memphis Depay was heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona last summer with the Dutchman set to be reunited with former Oranje boss Ronald Koeman. He was very close to joining FC Barcelona in October 2020 but the move collapsed due to the club's inability to fund the transfer amid their ongoing financial problems. However, the Blaugrana outfit is back in the race to sign Depay as the 27-year-old can join them on a free transfer.

With the Dutchman completing the final weeks of his contract at Lyon, Memphis Depay announced his decision of representing himself in negotiations with his new club before the start of next season. Sharing the news on Twitter, Depay wrote how he feels it is time for him to take control of his career. The 27-year-old attacker added how he feels the need to make important choices about his future and has decided to negotiate all the future deals by himself alongside his trusted confidants backed by legal experts.

Barcelona manager news: No Koeman, No Depay?

The future of Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona still in doubt, with his current one running until 2022. The 58-year-old former Everton manager had a good season at the helm for the Blaugrana but faltered in the last few matches which led to FC Barcelona losing out on the domestic title race. They are expected to finish 3rd on the Laliga table with either of their Madrid rivals set to walk away with the trophy. However, with Ronald Koeman's future also under the weather, it is still unclear if FC Barcelona will sign Depay before next season.

Memphis Depay is not the only major free transfer star linked with a move to FC Barcelona as Sergio Aguero transfer update has linked the Argentine with a move to the Spanish giants. With Sergio Aguero reported to reunite with his fellow countryman Lionel Messi, it will be interesting to see how FC Barcelona shapes up for next season.