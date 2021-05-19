Barcelona Transfer News: President Laporta Hints At Mass Exodus With Stars Set To Leave

Barcelona have hit the rebuild button as newly elected president Joan Laporta looks to return the club to its former glory. The Blaugrana have been left in financial turmoil by the previous management of Josep Bartomeu, with a bloated wage budget and multiple big-money transfers that have failed to justify their price tags. With Barcelona set to finish out of the top two in the LaLiga table for the time in 13 years and Laporta has hinted at a major renewal process at the club.

Barcelona transfer news: President Joan Laporta hints renewal process, mass exodus

Joan Laporta has teased imminent changes at the club following their failure to win LaLiga for the second season running. The Blaugrana are consigned to third place in the LaLiga table, and Laporta is likely to weigh in the futures of manager Ronaldo Koeman and several high-earning players. Speaking at a Diario Sport event, Laporta said, "A cycle has come to an end and we are working on a renewal process. From next week, you will see several decisions which must be taken. We have to work hard to build a competitive team to win league titles and Champions Leagues. When I speak of a cycle coming to an end or about renovation work, it's because it's what I believe must be done".

The club feel it's necessary to talk with some of the heavyweights in the dressing room about their situation in the team. Thus, Laporta plans to sit down with players like Roberto, Busquets and Piqué to talk about lowering their wages or agree on a honorable departure. [md] pic.twitter.com/kkEvK84NAE — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 18, 2021

As per Barcelona transfer news via Mundo Deportivo, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, and Antoine Griezman are due for talks with the club this summer and analyse their contributions during the campaign. Barcelona are likely to ask the aforementioned quartet to lower their salaries or seek a respectful exit from the club. The club is looking to cut down on as many costs as possible and could possibly seek 14 exits this window, with players such as Samuel Umitit, Junior Firpo and Philippe Coutinho on the transfer list. Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite are also viewed as dispensable, while Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes, Riqui Puig and forward Francisco Trincao also have their futures in doubt.

Barcelona transfer targets: Lionel Messi transfer latest

#MD |

🔹Barcelona believes that Messi will stay after the club's latest offer, a departure would be a surprise.



🔸although the club are confident in his continuity, PSG are still on the lookout.



🔹The sports project is Messi's biggest priority. pic.twitter.com/fXDyRheZ9f — infosfcb (@infosfcb) May 19, 2021

As for incomings, Man City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia and Lyon's Memphis Depay are touted to move to the Camp Nou following the expiration of their contracts. Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, another impending free agent, has also been linked with a switch to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Laporta remains keen to keep Lionel Messi at the club, less than a year after handing his transfer request. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to be linked with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, as the Barcelona skipper is yet to weigh up his future at the Camp Nou.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona Instagram)