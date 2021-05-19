Last Updated:

Barcelona Transfer News: President Laporta Hints At Mass Exodus With Stars Set To Leave

Barcelona transfer news: President Joan Laporta hints at mass exodus with a renewal project after the club failed to win LaLiga for the second successive year.

Written By
Sreehari Menon
Barcelona transfer news

Barcelona have hit the rebuild button as newly elected president Joan Laporta looks to return the club to its former glory. The Blaugrana have been left in financial turmoil by the previous management of Josep Bartomeu, with a bloated wage budget and multiple big-money transfers that have failed to justify their price tags. With Barcelona set to finish out of the top two in the LaLiga table for the time in 13 years and Laporta has hinted at a major renewal process at the club. 

Barcelona transfer news: President Joan Laporta hints renewal process, mass exodus 

Joan Laporta has teased imminent changes at the club following their failure to win LaLiga for the second season running. The Blaugrana are consigned to third place in the LaLiga table, and Laporta is likely to weigh in the futures of manager Ronaldo Koeman and several high-earning players. Speaking at a Diario Sport event, Laporta said, "A cycle has come to an end and we are working on a renewal process. From next week, you will see several decisions which must be taken. We have to work hard to build a competitive team to win league titles and Champions Leagues. When I speak of a cycle coming to an end or about renovation work, it's because it's what I believe must be done".

As per Barcelona transfer news via Mundo Deportivo, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, and Antoine Griezman are due for talks with the club this summer and analyse their contributions during the campaign. Barcelona are likely to ask the aforementioned quartet to lower their salaries or seek a respectful exit from the club. The club is looking to cut down on as many costs as possible and could possibly seek 14 exits this window, with players such as Samuel Umitit, Junior Firpo and Philippe Coutinho on the transfer list. Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite are also viewed as dispensable, while Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes, Riqui Puig and forward Francisco Trincao also have their futures in doubt. 

READ | Cavani WONDERGOAL vs Fulham leaves Man United fans ecstatic despite VAR misjudgment

Barcelona transfer targets: Lionel Messi transfer latest

As for incomings, Man City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia and Lyon's Memphis Depay are touted to move to the Camp Nou following the expiration of their contracts. Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, another impending free agent, has also been linked with a switch to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Laporta remains keen to keep Lionel Messi at the club, less than a year after handing his transfer request. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to be linked with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, as the Barcelona skipper is yet to weigh up his future at the Camp Nou. 

READ | What happened to Marco Reus? Why did Reus back out of Germany Euro 2020 squad?

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona Instagram)

READ | Kylian Mbappe's reaction excites fans as Karim Benzema recalled for France squad Euro 2020
READ | Luke Shaw's generous gesture towards fan facing ban over green and gold scarf wins hearts
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND