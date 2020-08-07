Barcelona Transfer News: Umtiti Could Join Roma As Barca Plan To Slash €7m A Year In Wages

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti is one of the many players the LaLiga giants are planning to offload over the summer in order to balance their financial books. Reports claim that the French defender is not part of the club's plans for next season and Barcelona will allow the player to leave during the summer if a right offer arrives. Barcelona are considering selling Samuel Umtiti as they aim to cut his €7m-a-year salary amid the current financial mess at the club.

Barcelona transfer news: Samuel Umtiti offered to AS Roma

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have offered Samuel Umtiti to AS Roma. It is also claimed that AS Roma are interested in the 26-year-old defender's services but want to take him on a season-long loan before signing him permanently. Barcelona are open to Roma's proposition provided the Italian club pay his €7m-a-year salary.

Samuel Umititi's future at the Camp Nou appears to be coming to an end as Barcelona are planning to offer the World Cup winner to AS Roma only a few days after the AS Roma takeover news broke. Umtiti was also offered to Tottenham Hotspur as an alternative to Jan Vertonghen, who left the club following the end of the 2019-20 season. However, Jose Mourinho's side aren't too keen on signing Umtiti while AS Roma are reportedly eager to sign a left-footed defender.

Samuel Umtiti signed for Barcelona in 2016 and helped the club to two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Cups and two Spanish Super Cups. In 2018, Umtiti signed a five-year contract extension with Barcelona and his buyout clause at the time was a reported €500m. However, persistent injury problems over the past few seasons have halted his growth at the club.

Football transfer news: LaLiga news

According to reports, Barcelona are planning to offload at least seven players over the summer in order to cut down on their wage bill. Along with Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo, Junior Firpo and on-loan stars Philippe Coutinho, Carles Alena and Rafinha are at the exit gates. By selling players and clearing out their wages, Barcelona will hope to mitigate their reported €888 million debt.

Image Credits - Samuel Umtiti Twitter