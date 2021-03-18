Barcelona Twitter Post Lionel Messi RUINING Milner Back In 2015, Guardiola Gasps In Stands

Nutmegging an opponent in football is one of the best possible ways to humiliate them. The simple act of knocking the ball through a player’s legs often leaves the victim red-faced. While some nutmegs are better than others, one of the most humiliating nutmegs took place on March 18, 2015, when Barcelona's Lionel Messi savagely knocked the ball between then-Man City midfielder James Milner's legs, leaving him on the floor in a UCL game at a packed Camp Nou.

On Thursday, Barcelona Twitter celebrated six years of that moment. The club posted the video on social media and several fans were quick to react. Even former Barcelona and current Man City manager Pep Guardiola, who was in the stands at the Camp Nou in 2015, was left in awe of the Argentine's skill.

Barcelona vs Man City 2015: Lionel Messi Milner nutmeg trends on Twitter

After having taken a 2-1 advantage into the second leg of their UCL last 16 clash, Barcelona treated their fans to a spectacle at the Camp Nou. The LaLiga side had already taken a comfortable 1-0 lead thanks to Ivan Rakitic's goal from Messi's assist and were cruising against Manuel Pellegrini's Man City. Messi, however, then decided to take the game to a whole new dimension.

Barcelona eventually won the game 1-0, but just a few minutes before the interval, the Argentine was involved in some mesmeric one-touch play with Dani Alves on the right. The Man City players were simply dancing to his tune and it was the unfortunate workhorse James Milner who fell victim to one of the most brutal nutmegs in the Champions League.

Milner lunged at the ball in an attempt to tackle Messi but was left in the Argentine's wake as the Barcelona forward elegantly tapped the ball between the Englishman's legs to leave him on his back. Up in the stands, Pep Guardiola looked on in disbelief at Messi's ridiculous piece of skill to humiliate Milner. The Catalan was visibly in awe.

Guardiola reaction worthy of a meme — Asquare (@DoctorTrends) March 18, 2021

0 UCLs in the last 6 yearsðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — SFâ· ðŸ· (@Schule7i) March 18, 2021

Several fans were quick to react to the video, however, with some trolling Barcelona over not winning the UCL in the past six years. One wrote, "Six years ago this happened, but even the UCL trophy never appeared at Barcelona in that time." Another praised Messi for his skill and wrote, "This is why Messi is simply the best player in the world." A third added, "Postin this at a time when reports link Messi to Manchester City is genius. But strangely enough, Guardiola is the manager of the team Messi destroyed that day."

Image Credits - FC Barcelona Twitter