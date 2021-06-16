Barcelona Unveil New Home Kit For 2021-22 Season, Here's What The Fans Think About It

FC Barcelona have officially launched their new home kit for the LaLiga 2021-22 season. The new Barcelona kit takes inspiration from the club's crest with the design of the badge being seen in the shading and Blaugrana colours on the shirt's front. The kit also comes with half-and-half shorts, while the socks are also Blaugrana but are stripes rather than halves.

Barcelona home kit 2021-22 launched; fans unhappy with shorts

The new Barcelona kit has created a furore on social media after Ansu Fati officially revealed the kit in a ceremony at Camp Nou. Designed by Nike, the Barcelona jersey will be available for Nike Members from June 16 and for everyone else from June 21, 2021. The Barcelona home kit 2021-22 has caught the eye of fans with an unusual design inspired by the club crest. Instead of blue and red stripes, or halves, or any of the variations used in recent years, the Nike Barcelona jersey takes the graphics from the club badge and applies them to the entire front.

🙌 #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/eZcWBLbAMd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 15, 2021

The design transitions from red on the right to blue on the left sleeve and a simple blue crew-neck collar completes the look. The shirt uses 100% recycled polyester obtained from used bottles to create a very fine thread. As per the club's website, the material not only boosts sporting performance but also has a far lesser carbon footprint. The shirt launch featured Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann, Sergi Roberto and Illaix Moriba among others. The shirt is available both in a men’s version with the name of main partner Rakuten, and in a women’s version featuring the name of Stanley, the main partner of the women’s team.

The shorts of FC Barcelona's 21-22 home uniform are half blue and half red. The shorts feature a halved Blaugrana design, while the socks come in the same colours with horizontal stripes, with the Barça name embroidered in white with the Nike logo underneath. While the shirt received rave reviews, the same could not be said for the shorts and fans were puzzled by the design. Fans slammed the shorts and termed it as 'awful' with some saying that Georginio Wijnaldum rejected a move to the club due to those shorts. The Dutch midfielder was close to joining the Blaugrana but eventually opted to sign for Ligue1 giants PSG. Some also likened the kit to a clown's uniform further making a point on their displeasure with the design.

Barcelona 21/22 Home



Am I the only one that actually likes this shirt?



Yes it’s not ‘classic stripes’ but incorporating the crest details into the kit is something... right? 🤷🏼‍♂️



In the ‘year of the shorts’ we now have half and half 🙃 pic.twitter.com/t47Hr3Q8B6 — ⛓ THE KIT MON ⛓ (@thekitmon) June 15, 2021

I think the shirt itself is fine. The shorts are awful — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 15, 2021

Wijnaldum rejected Barcelona due to these shorts 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/P4m0PvvmEz — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@muditkapoor07) June 15, 2021

(Image Courtesy: fcbarcelona.com)