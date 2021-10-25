Barcelona Veteran Warns Club From Signing Mbappe, Haaland; 'they Might Not Be Comfortable'

Barcelona legend Albert Ferrer has warned his club against signing Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe stating that neither of the two players may be a good fit for the club.

While Haaland has established himself amongst the finest attackers in the world, attracting offers from several of Europe's best clubs, Mbappe too has demonstrated his prowess time and again, however, Albert Ferrer feels that the LA Blaugrana requires a different type of forward who will fit their style of play.

Speaking to the Mirror, former Barcelona right-back stated that the duo might not be comfortable in playing in accordance with Barcelona's philosophy. "I'm not saying that Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland wouldn't fit in, but they may not play the game they feel comfortable with - running into space against a high defence. So they need a striker, but let's pay attention to the kind of striker they need considering the circumstances and philosophy."

He further elaborated on what he was saying and why they need more than just any striker "I still think Barcelona can challenge for trophies even now. But I believe they need a striker that makes the difference. If you look at the big clubs, most of them have a top forward who scores 20 goals every season. This is something Barca are missing. To realistically win things, they possibly need a top striker. But you have to consider the way they play is very particular. They will always have around 70% of possession, and that means the opponents will sit back and not leave any space."

Albert Ferrer further went on to point out how Barcelona, having once averaged 50 goals per season during Messi and Suarez's era, are now nowhere close. At the onset of the season, Barcelona signed Memphis Depay, but the striker has managed only four goals in nine La Liga fixtures. "Let's see how it goes with Memphis Depay, but he's not really a No.9. Don't forget, Barca lost Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in two years. That's an average of 50 goals per season" he added

Image: FC Barcelona