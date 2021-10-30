Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Stream: How To Watch Sergi Barjuan's First Game As Interim Coach

A struggling Barcelona side are set to lock horns next with Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on Saturday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on October 31 from the iconic Camp Nou.

This will be Sergi Barjuan's first game in charge as interim boss after the sacking of Ronald Koeman on Wednesday. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here is a look at how to watch La Liga live in India, the UK and the US, and the Barcelona vs Alaves live stream details and team news.

Barcelona vs Alaves live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in India can tune in to MTV or VH1, which have the official broadcasting rights for the matches in the country. As for the Barcelona vs Alaves live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

How to watch La Liga live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch La Liga live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Barcelona vs Alaves live stream, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM BST on October 30.

Barcelona vs Alaves live stream details in the US

Fans in the US wondering how to watch La Liga live can tune in to the ESPN network. The Barcelona vs Alaves live stream can be accessed on ESPN+. The much-awaited game will kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET.

Barcelona vs Alaves team news:

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest, Sergio Aguero

Deportivo Alaves predicted starting line-up: Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Matt Maizga, Ximo Navarro, Ruben Duarte; Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja, Facundo Pellistri; Joselu