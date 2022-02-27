Barcelona Vs Athletic Club Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga In India, US & UK?

Barcelona will welcome Athletic Club to the Camp Nou for a La Liga fixture on Monday, February 28 at 1:30 am IST. Barcelona are currently placed 6th on the league table having won 11, drawn nine and lost four of their 24 games so far, while Athletic Club find themselves 8th in the points table with nine wins, 10 draws and six losses from their 25 games.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Team News

In terms of team news Barcelona, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti and Alejandro Balde are out injured while Jordi Alba will miss out due to suspension.

While the visitors, Athletic Club will be without Nico Williams who is injured and Alex Berenguer who is suspended for this clash. The team might also be without Yeray Alvarez

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Possible starting line-ups

Barcelona Predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Dest; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Torres, Aubameyang, Gavi

Athletic Club Predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Alvarez, Martinez, Berchiche; N. Williams, D. Garcia, Vesga, Muniain; I. Williams, Sancet

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live Stream

Fans wondering how to watch the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Athletic Club live in India can tune in to the MTV channel. The Barcelona and Athletic Club match can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on ESPN+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on LaLiga TV.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Date: Monday, February 28 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

