Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone Gives Savage Response To Xavi's 'style' Criticism

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has seemingly not taken Xavi's criticism of their style of playing too kindly as he has hit back at the Barcelona manager. The Argentine football coach has claimed that the Spaniard does not understand life outside his club as he has not played at any other team. The Barcelona legend spent 18 years at the Nou Camp before moving to Al Sadd in 2015.

The two clubs are set to face each other on Sunday, with just one point separating them in the La Liga standings. The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash will commence live at 8:45 PM IST on February 6.

Barcelona vs Atletico: Simeone responds to Xavi's criticisms

While speaking at his pre-match press conference on Saturday, Diego Simeone said, "I remember Xavi saying in 2016 on Universo Valdano (a programme on Spanish television) that Atletico Madrid's style wasn't a style for big teams. Now he will have the opportunity -- with all these new players arriving, he has eight now for three positions (in attack) -- he will be able to deploy the team that he wants, that he imagines, what he grew up with at Barcelona. And we will try to take the game where we can hurt them."

The Catalan giants had a busy January transfer window as they signed several new players. Xavi brought in Ferran Torres from Manchester City, Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was released by the club following a disciplinary issue.

The Argentine's response did not end there as he also pointed at Xavi's inexperience outside of Barcelona. "When you have only ever experienced one situation, you don't understand any other. If you have moved around, experienced different situations in life, you understand that it isn't just about one thing."

🎙 The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #BarçaAtleti clash pic.twitter.com/firOgvn48I — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2022

What did Xavi say about Atletico Madrid's style of play?

While speaking about Atletico Madrid's style of playing during his pre-match press conference, Xavi said, "It's not our style. I don't think that Barca's supporters would understand the idea, it doesn't fit. That doesn’t mean they aren't a competitive team. That's the reality. I have the same opinion. Atletico have won two leagues under Simeone and been close to winning the UCL playing a clear style, but it's not Barca style. This does not mean I don't admire Cholo. He's a great manager but it doesn't fit in at Barca. I'm not criticizing it's just the reality.

Image: AP