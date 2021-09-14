Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League In India

FC Barcelona get ready to take on Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League Group Stage fixture at 12:30 AM IST, on Wednesday, September 15. The last time these two giants met, Bayern ran rampant as they thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the UCL semi-finals in August last year. Barcelona are without Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this time but will be keen to get their revenge.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Preview

Barcelona will be looking to build on their strong start in La Liga. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman seems to be happy with his squad but the question remains if he can manage to fight Bayern without two of his departed superstar forwards. He also has the added issue of Martin Braithwaite being unavailable for the foreseeable future after he picked up a serious knee injury, with reports suggesting that the Norweigian striker could be out for several months.

The good news is that new signings Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay will be available and the former will be hoping to make his debut for the club. The Blaugrana have not lost their opening match in a UCL campaign since 1997-98 when they played Newcastle United and lost 3-2. Since then, their record is 17 wins and five draws.

Bayern have also had a strong start to their season and sit second in the Bundesliga table, having won three of their four matches. They also defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to lift the DFL Supercup. Julian Nagelsmann will be without Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman as they are both injured.

Serge Gnabry may also miss the match after being withdrawn at half-time against RB Leipzig. Bayern will face a tough trip to Camp Nou but they are unbeaten in their last 18 away UEFA Champions League matches (won 14, drawn 4) which is the longest undefeated away run in the history of the European League.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich H2H

In all major UEFA European competitions, Bayern have defeated Barcelona a total of seven times and have lost only twice. They have also managed to score 22 goals against them. That is the most Barcelona have lost against a team.

How to watch UEFA Champions League in India

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Barcelona vs Bayern Munich clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The match can also be live-streamed via the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The game is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 15 at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

(Image: AP)