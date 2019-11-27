Barcelona Vs Dortmund Live Streaming, Preview, Team News And Other Details

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 has thrown up some blockbuster heavyweight clashes this week. A day after their LaLiga rivals battled to a 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona will take on Borussia Dortmund at Camp Nou this week. Borussia Dortmund are currently second in Group F with seven points. Barcelona, on the other hand, are leading the group with eight points.

Barcelona vs Dortmund preview

When the draws were done and dusted for the Champions League groups, the Slavia Prague representatives were seen chuckling. And for good reason. With Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan in their group, Slavia Prague had little to no chance of registering a win in their group. They did, however, hold Barcelona to a draw during their visit to the Camp Nou. That draw typifies Barcelona's struggles this campaign. Borussia Dortmund haven't enjoyed much luck this campaign either.

The Barcelona Squad



1. ter Stegen

4. I. Rakitic

5. Sergio

6. Todibo

8. Arthur

9. Suárez

10. Messi

11. O. Dembélé

13. Neto

15. Lenglet

16. M. Wague

17. Griezmann

20. S. Roberto

21. F. de Jong

22. Vidal

23. Umtiti

24. Junior

31. Ansu Fati

Both sides will look to become the first to qualify from their group. However, with Lionel Messi firing on all fronts, Borussia Dortmund could have their task cut out for them at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi has scored eight goals and has registered five assists in eight LaLiga games so far. Dortmund, therefore, will no doubt be wary of the threat the Argentine poses. However, Dortmund also have an attack to reckon with; the likes of Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Marco Reus are more than capable of terrorizing any defence in the world.

Reus pregame presser ahead of Barcelona vs Dortmund:



"For many of our players, this will be their first time playing in Barcelona. It's a fantastic city with a great club. What more could a football player want than winning this game tomorrow."



Respect

Barcelona vs Dortmund live streaming

Date: Wednesday, November 28, 2019

When to watch: 1:30 AM IST

Where to watch: SONY TEN 2, SONY LIV

