Barcelona Vs Elche Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

After failing to make the most of their clash against Cadiz in the previous game, Spanish heavyweights Barcelona will take on Elche in LaLiga. The match will be played on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Here are the Barcelona vs Elche live stream details, schedule, preview, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Elche live in India?

There will be no official LaLiga broadcast in India. But the Barcelona vs Elche live stream will be provided on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. Besides, the live scores and major developments of the game will be updated on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Barcelona vs Elche live in India:

Venue: Camp Nou

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Barcelona vs Elche prediction and preview

Barcelona had the opportunity to cut short Atletico Madrid's massive lead after the Rojiblancos lost out against Levante. But Ronald Koeman's men were held by Cadiz in the previous game. Lionel Messi bagged the lead from the spot, but Clement Lenglet handed over a penalty in the closing minutes. Alex Fernandez scored from the spot-kick to salvage a draw.

Leo #Messi in #BarçaCádiz:



👉 Surpassed Xavi for most @LaLigaEN games in Barça history (506)

👉 Scored his 1st goal against Cádiz, the 38th different La Liga team he has scored against

👉 Scored his 16th goal this season, tied with Luis Suárez for most in La Liga pic.twitter.com/509kYeWW22 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2021

Elche arrive into the game following a close-edged victory in the previous game. Dani Calvo scored the only goal for Elche, as his side went on to defend the lead until the final minute to bag their first win after seven games.

Barcelona vs Elche team news

Barcelona manager Koeman misses out on some key players due to injuries. Ansu Fati has been away from the field for months now after sustaining a meniscus injury in November last year. He is expected to return only in April. Philippe Coutinho also faces a similar injury concern and will therefore sit out. Ronald Araujo is yet to recover completely from an ankle injury while Sergi Roberto continues to sit out with a thigh injury.

Elche have a daunting challenge when they visit the Camp Nou on Wednesday with their injury list seemingly prolonged. Victor Rodriguez misses out after experiencing physical discomfort while Ivan Marcone remains suspended. Gerard Barri will stay on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Diego Gonzalez and Jony Alamo are yet to recover from their respective hamstring issues.

Barcelona vs Elche probable XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Minguenza, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri Rodrguez, Francisco Trincao, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Elche: Edgar Badia, Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Johan Mojica, Tete Morente, Omenuke Mfulu, Raul Guti, Emiliano Ariel Rigoni, Guido Carrillo, Lucas Boye

LaLiga points table update

Barcelona slipped to the fourth spot in LaLiga after the draw against Cadiz. The Blaugrana have racked up 47 points in 23 games and are undefeated in their previous 13 LaLiga fixtures. Elche, on the other hand, are relegation-threatened as they sit at the 18th spot in the LaLiga points table. Elche have 21 points in 22 games and have just one victory in the previous five league games.

Barcelona vs Elche prediction

Barcelona are the favourites to win the game 3-0 against Elche.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter