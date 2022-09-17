Barcelona Vs Elche Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch LaLiga Match In India, US & UK

Barcelona are all set to lock horns against Elche in their sixth match of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday. The match will take place at Camp Nou, the home ground of the Catalan side. Barcelona are currently ranked second on the La Liga points table with four wins in five matches. Elche, on the other hand, are ranked 20th on the table, having won zero games in their last five matches. Let's take a look at live streaming and live telecast details of the Barcelona vs Elche match taking place at the Camp Nou.

What time will Barcelona vs Elche begin?

The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match will begin live in India at 7.45 p.m. IST on Saturday, September 17.

Where is the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match taking place?

Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match is taking place at Camp Nou.

How to watch La Liga live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga 2022/23 season matches live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Barcelona vs Elche match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the social media handles of both teams and La Liga.

Barcelona vs Elche live streaming details

As for the Barcelona vs Elche live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app or website.

Where to watch La Liga live in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch La Liga 2022/23 season matches live can tune in to La Liga TV. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via the Premier Sports Player. The match will begin live at 3:15 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 17.

How to watch La Liga live in the US?

US fans wanting to watch the Barcelona vs Elche match live can tune in to ABC and ESPN Deportes. As for the live stream of the clash, fans can access it via fuboTV. The match will begin live at 10:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 17.

Barcelona vs Elche team news

Barcelona's predicted starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Lewandowski, Dembele

Elche's predicted starting lineup: Badia; Lirola, Roco, Bigas, Mercau; Collado, Fidel; Quina, Ponce, Milla; Boye

Image: AP