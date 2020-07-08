Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Streaming Details, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Quick links:
Quique Setien's Barcelona will look to keep their slim hopes of LaLiga glory alive when they host relegation-threatened Espanyol on Matchday 35. The Barcelona vs Espanyol live match will take place on Wednesday, July 8 behind closed doors at Camp Nou with kick-off scheduled for 10 pm local time (Thursday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Espanyol live streaming details and how fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol live match.
Despite the current turmoil at Barcelona, the LaLiga giants dispatched Champions League-chasing Villarreal 4-1 in their last match. However, the Blaugrana are still four points behind leaders Real Madrid with four matchdays remaining. Barcelona were, in fact, leading the LaLiga table by two points prior to the lockdown but draws against Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid in the last few weeks allowed Los Blancos to pull ahead in the title race.
At the opposite end of the table, a defeat for the visitors in the Barcelona vs Espanyol live match will see Francisco Rufete's side relegated from LaLiga. Espanyol have managed only 24 points from 34 games, suffering a total of 20 defeats along the way. Espanyol's 26-year stint in the top flight now looks set to come to an end with Barcelona favourites to get the three points on Wednesday night.
1 ter Stegen
2 N. Semedo
3 Piqué
4 I. Rakitic
5 Sergio
8 Arthur
9 Suárez
10 Messi
13 Neto
15 Lenglet
17 Griezmann
18 Jordi Alba
19 Braithwaite
20 S. Roberto
22 Vidal
26 Iñaki Peña
28 Riqui Puig
30 Collado
31 Ansu Fati
33 R Araujo
35 Morer
42 Monchu
43 J Cuenca
For Barcelona, Samuel Umtiti is still nursing a knee injury and is not expected to feature for the hosts against Espanyol. Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele are ruled out for the remainder of the season. Left-back Junior Firpo is also struggling with a hip problem is set to sit out the clash against Espanyol.
For Espanyol, Jonathan Calleri is suspended after picking up a red card against Leganes. Sebastien Corchia appears to have recovered from a meniscus problem but has returned to his parent club Sevilla. Spanish defender Pipa also misses out with a muscular complaint.
Fans in the UK can catch the Barcelona vs Espanyol live streaming on Premier Player HD and LaLigaTV. The Barcelona vs Espanyol live match will not be telecast in India. However, the Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream online will be available on Facebook. Fans in India can check the official Facebook page of LaLiga to catch the Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream online.