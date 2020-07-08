Barcelona Vs Espanyol Live Streaming Details, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Quique Setien's Barcelona will look to keep their slim hopes of LaLiga glory alive when they host relegation-threatened Espanyol on Matchday 35. The Barcelona vs Espanyol live match will take place on Wednesday, July 8 behind closed doors at Camp Nou with kick-off scheduled for 10 pm local time (Thursday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Espanyol live streaming details and how fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol live match.

Barcelona vs Espanyol live streaming: Barcelona vs Espanyol live match preview

Despite the current turmoil at Barcelona, the LaLiga giants dispatched Champions League-chasing Villarreal 4-1 in their last match. However, the Blaugrana are still four points behind leaders Real Madrid with four matchdays remaining. Barcelona were, in fact, leading the LaLiga table by two points prior to the lockdown but draws against Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid in the last few weeks allowed Los Blancos to pull ahead in the title race.

At the opposite end of the table, a defeat for the visitors in the Barcelona vs Espanyol live match will see Francisco Rufete's side relegated from LaLiga. Espanyol have managed only 24 points from 34 games, suffering a total of 20 defeats along the way. Espanyol's 26-year stint in the top flight now looks set to come to an end with Barcelona favourites to get the three points on Wednesday night.

Squad List

1 ter Stegen

2 N. Semedo

3 Piqué

4 I. Rakitic

5 Sergio

8 Arthur

9 Suárez

10 Messi

13 Neto

15 Lenglet

17 Griezmann

18 Jordi Alba

19 Braithwaite

20 S. Roberto

22 Vidal

26 Iñaki Peña

28 Riqui Puig

30 Collado

31 Ansu Fati

33 R Araujo

35 Morer

42 Monchu

43 J Cuenca — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

Barcelona vs Espanyol live streaming: Team news and injuries

For Barcelona, Samuel Umtiti is still nursing a knee injury and is not expected to feature for the hosts against Espanyol. Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele are ruled out for the remainder of the season. Left-back Junior Firpo is also struggling with a hip problem is set to sit out the clash against Espanyol.

For Espanyol, Jonathan Calleri is suspended after picking up a red card against Leganes. Sebastien Corchia appears to have recovered from a meniscus problem but has returned to his parent club Sevilla. Spanish defender Pipa also misses out with a muscular complaint.

Barcelona vs Espanyol live streaming: Barcelona vs Espanyol live telecast in India

Fans in the UK can catch the Barcelona vs Espanyol live streaming on Premier Player HD and LaLigaTV. The Barcelona vs Espanyol live match will not be telecast in India. However, the Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream online will be available on Facebook. Fans in India can check the official Facebook page of LaLiga to catch the Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream online.

Image Credits - Espanyol Instagram / Barcelona Twitter