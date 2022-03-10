Barcelona Vs Galatasaray Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League Match In India, US & UK?

Leg 1 of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 will see Galatasaray take a trip to Spain to lock horns against Spanish giants Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Friday, March 11, 1:30 am IST.

Barcelona find themselves in the UEFA Europa League after a third-place finish in their Champions League group and defeated Napoli in the round of 32 while Galatasaray finished atop Group E to progress to the round of 16. Both teams will look to salvage an early advantage going into the 2nd Leg. Here is where you can find the Barcelona vs Galatasaray live stream details, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray Team News for Europa League clash

In terms of team news, for Barcelona Dani Alves is not registered for the team for the Europa League while Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde are all out injured. Gavi too will be unavailable after accumulating yellow cards.

As for Galatasaray, the team does not have any injury or suspension related concerns.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray Possible starting line-ups

Barcelona Predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

Galatasaray Predicted XI: Pena; Elabdellaoui, Nelsson, Marcao, van Aanholt; Pulgar, Kutlu; Kilinc, Cicaldau, Akturkoglu; Gomis

Barcelona vs Galatasaray watch online: Barcelona vs Galatasaray live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the UEL clash between Barcelona and Galatasaray live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Barcelona and Galatasaray match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on the TUDN network while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport ESPN channel and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST