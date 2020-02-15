Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Streaming Details, Team News And LaLiga Standings

Barcelona take on Getafe FC in Matchday 24 of the LaLiga on Saturday. Barcelona are currently second on the LaLiga table and would hope to add three more points to their kitty to put pressure on league leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. Getafe are having a fairytale season in the LaLiga this season and find themselves at a deserved third place. being only seven points adrift of Barcelona. Barcelona were comfortable 2-0 winners when the two sides met in LaLiga and manager Quique Setien would hope for a similar result.

LaLiga standings

Barcelona vs Getafe Preview

All has not been well for Barcelona this season, despite the Catalan side being just three points behind leaders Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings. Barcelona sacked manager Ernesto Valverde midway through the season and replaced him with former Real Betis manager Quique Setien. Barcelona have won three of their last five games, losing one and drawing one. Lionel Messi and his team who play earlier than Real Madrid would hope to pull off a win in the Barcelona vs Getafe clash and pile the pressure on Real Madrid who take on Celta Vigo later.

Getafe have surprised one and all with their impressive performances in LaLiga this season. Jose Bordalas’ side are third in the LaLiga standings, 2 points clear off Atletico Madrid with a game in hand. Getafe though lost their last match against Barcelona despite being a man up, but one cannot put it past them to mount an upset at Camp Nou considering the sense of vulnerability surrounding the Barcelona camp. A win would take them to within four points of Barcelona and would mark their credentials for Champions League places.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Last five matches

28 Sep 2019: Getafe 0-2 Barcelona

12 May 2019: Barcelona 2-0 Getafe

6 Jan 2019: Getafe 1-2 Barcelona

11 Feb 2018: Barcelona 0-0 Getafe

16 Sept 2017: Getafe 1-2 Barcelona

Barcelona vs Getafe: Team News

Barcelona are without Ousmane Dembele and Luiz Suarez who are out with long-term injuries, Arda Turan is also in the injury list, while centre-back Clement Lenglet is suspended for the clash. For Getafe, Filip Maojlovic is undergoing recovery and is ruled out of the clash while Damian Suarez is suspended for the Barcelona vs Getafe clash.

Barcelona vs Getafe Predicted XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Getafe: David Soria, Allan Nyom, Djene, Xabier Etxeita, Mathias Olivera, Jason, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella, Jorge Molina, Jamie Mata.

Barcelona vs Getafe live streaming: Details and match schedule

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

When: Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Kick-Off: 8:30 PM IST

Telecast: Facebook Live.

