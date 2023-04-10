Barcelona vs Girona live streaming: How to watch La Liga match in India, UK and US

Barcelona will face Girona in the La Liga 2022-23 clash at Camp Nou on Monday night, in a bid to extend their lead at the top of the standings. Xavi Hernandez’s men head into the match after suffering a humiliating 0-4 loss to Real Madrid in the Leg 2 match of the Copa del Rey semi-final. However, they are undefeated in La Liga for four games now.

On the other hand, Girona head into the match as the 12th-placed team in the La Liga 2022-23 standings. They travel to Barcelona on the back of a 2-1 win over Espanyol in their last game. Here’s how fans can watch the live telecast and live streaming of the Barcelona vs Girona FC La Liga match.

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona live telecast in India?

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga 2022/23 season matches live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Barcelona vs Girona match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the social media handles of both teams and La Liga.

Barcelona vs Girona live streaming details in India

As for the Barcelona vs Girona live streaming, fans in India can tune in to the Jio Cinema app or website. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, April 11.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Girona online in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch La Liga 2022/23 season matches live can tune in to Viaplay Xtra. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via Viaplay Sports/La Liga TV. The match will begin live at 8 PM BST on Monday, April 10.

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona live in the US?

US fans wanting to watch the Barcelona vs Girona match live can tune in to ESPN Deportes. As for the live stream of the clash, fans can access it via ESPN +. The match will begin live at 4 PM EDT on Monday, April 10.

Barcelona vs Girona Starting XIs: Predicted starting lineups

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Alba, Kounde, Alonso, Araujo; Roberto, Busquets, Gavi; Fati, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga; J Hernandez, Bueno, D Lopez, A Martinez; Romeu, A Garcia, Martin; Tsygankov, Castellanos, Villa