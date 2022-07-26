Barcelona Vs Juventus Live Streaming: How To Watch Pre-Season Friendly In India, UK & US

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona will take on Serie A outfit Juventus in a blockbuster pre-season friendly on July 27. The Catalan giants will be buzzing in confidence as they will head into this match on the back of an impressive 1-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid and will hope to continue their fine form.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri are set to play only their second pre-season friendly, having defeated Mexican outfit Guadalajara 2-0 in their first match. Considering the stature of both Barcelona and Juventus, this match promises to be an exciting and nail-biting one. Here is a look at how to watch Barcelona vs Juventus live in India, the UK and the US, and the live streaming details for the same.

Where is Barcelona vs Juventus being played?

The Barcelona vs Juventus pre-season friendly match is being played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

What time will Barcelona vs Juventus begin?

The Barcelona vs Juventus pre-season clash will begin live at 6:00 AM IST on Wednesday, July 27.

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus match in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Barcelona vs Juventus match live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The pre-season friendly will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD & HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Barcelona vs Juventus live streaming details in UK

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Barcelona vs Juventus match can do so on Premier Sports 1. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to Premier Player. The match will begin live at 2:30 AM BST on Wednesday, July 27.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus live in US

US fans wanting to watch Barcelona vs Juventus can do so on Fubo TV or Fox Sports Go. The match will begin live at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, July 26.

