Barcelona vs Juventus preseason game canceled after Spanish squad hit by gastroenteritis

Barcelona’s preseason match against Juventus in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday was canceled after Barcelona players fell sick.

Barcelona issued a statement hours before the friendly scheduled to be played at Levi’s Stadium.

The club said a “significant part of the (Barcelona) squad has a viral gastroenteritis.”

The game was supposed to kick off the Spanish champion’s preseason.

Xavi Hernandez’s team also has preseason games against Arsenal in Los Angeles on Wednesday, against Real Madrid in Dallas on July 29, and against AC Milan in Las Vegas on Aug. 1.