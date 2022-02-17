Barcelona Vs Napoli Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League Match In India, US & UK?

Leg 1 of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 will see Napoli take a trip to Spain to lock horns against Spanish giants La Liga at the Camp Nou on Thursday, February 17, 11:15 pm IST.

The two teams have met only twice in a European fixture. Barcelona and Napoli played out a 1-1 draw in Naples before Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 to knock them out of the UCL in the Round of 16. Here is where you can find the Barcelona vs Napoli live streaming details, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Barcelona vs Napoli Team News for Europa League clash

In terms of team news, for Barcelona Dani Alves is not registered for the team for the Europa League. Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Alejandro Balde meanwhile are out injured. Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet too are uncertain about the clash.

As for Napoli, Hirving Lozano, Stanislav Lobotka, and Matteo Politano are out due to injuries while Axel Tuanzebe is not a part of the Europa League squad.

Barcelona vs Napoli Possible starting line-ups

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Garcia, Alba; de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Adama, Torres, Gavi

Napoli Predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Anguissa, Ruiz; Elmas, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen

Barcelona vs Napoli live streaming details

Fans wondering how to watch the UEL clash between Barcelona and Napoli live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Barcelona vs Napoli match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on the TUDN network while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport ESPN channel and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 11:15 pm IST

Image: AP/ Twitter/ FCBarcelona