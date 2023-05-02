Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming: How can we watch La Liga match in India, UK and US

Barcelona will try to cement their position at the top when they host Osasuna in the La Liga on Tuesday. The Catalans are on the verge of lifting their first Spanish title since 2018-19 and a win against Osasuna could virtually seal their fate as they are 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid. On the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Real Betis the league leaders should be full of confidence ahead of this crucial game.

Having crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey the Spanish outfit is pretty cautious as any further mishap could allow Los Blancos to take advantage of the situation. They won just two out of their last five Liga clashes and the onus will be on the likes of Robert Lewandowski to steer his team to the designated glory.

Where will the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be played at Camp Nou.

When will the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will start at 11:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match in India?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be telecast live on Sports 18. The match will start at 11:00 PM on Tuesday.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be available on Jio Cinema and Voot app. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match in UK and USA?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna match live can tune in to Viaplay Sports 1 and La Liga TV. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via Viaplay Sports/La Liga TV. The match will start at 6:30 PM BST on Saturday.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match in USA?

The live telecast of this Barcelona vs Osasuna match will be available on ESPN Deportes in the USA. Fans can watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming on ESPN+. The match will start at 1:30 PM EST.