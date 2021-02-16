Barcelona Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Round Of 16 Preview

Champions League is back and Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in what promises to be an exciting contest as the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition begin. The first leg of the round of 16 clash will be played at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night, with the kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday. Here's a look at where to watch Barcelona vs PSG live in India, Champions League channel India, team news and our prediction for the same.

Barcelona vs PSG prediction and preview

A lot has changed since the two sides last met during the same stage in 2016/17 season when Neymar inspired a historical comeback to help Barcelona overturn a 4-0 deficit. The Brazilian since then has made a world-record move to PSG, and along with Kylian Mbappe, propelled them to the final last season, falling short only to Bayern Munich. The Ligue 1 giants are one of the teams expected to go deep into the knockouts and have lost just one of their last 13 games across all competitions. Both PSG and Mauricio Pochettino, who took Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, will look to start their quest with a win.

While Barcelona are in turmoil on and off the pitch, manager Ronald Koeman has managed to turn the tide in recent weeks. The Blaugrana have lost only twice in their last 18 games, but both have been in knockout fixtures against Athletic Club and Sevilla, although against the latter there is still hope to overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit in the return leg at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi & Co. will be hoping to take Barcelona to their 14th consecutive quarterfinal appearance, having last being knocked out on away goals by Liverpool in 2006/07. Despite the home advantage, PSG will start the clash as favourites, but the visitors will be wary of the quality Barcelona possess.

Barcelona vs PSG team news

Neymar will miss his Spanish homecoming after suffering an adductor injury, while doubts remain over Rafinha's return to Catalunya as well. Former Real Madrid superstar Angel Di Maria is also ruled out of the clash, while Marco Verratti's involvement also remains up in the air following a knock. Moise Kean showed his capabilities on the wing for Pochettino, and the former Juventus man could start ahead of Pablo Sarabia on Tuesday night.

As for Barcelona, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto are out with injuries, while Ronald Araujo will also miss this game. Koeman has summer signing Sergino Dest back in the mix, who should start along with either Gerard Pique or Samuel Umtiti returning to the XI. Ousmane Dembele is also expected to feature, despite Francisco Trincao's brace last time out.

Barcelona vs PSG team news: Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Umtiti, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Messi, Griezmann

Ter Stegen; Dest, Umtiti, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Messi, Griezmann Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Paredes; Kean, Draxler, Mbappe; Icardi

Champions League channel India: Barcelona vs PSG live stream details

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Champions League in India and will be airing the live telecast of the Barcelona vs PSG game on Wednesday, February 17, 1:30 AM IST. For those who want to watch the Barcelona vs PSG live stream online, they can do so by logging onto SonyLIV. Fans can also keep a track of the latest updates by following the teams on social media.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona, PSG Twitter)