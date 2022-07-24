Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: How Did Robert Lewandowski Fare In El Clasico Debut Today?

While the Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash on Sunday had several talking points, none was bigger than the debut of Robert Lewandowski. All eyes were on the Polish international, who made a blockbuster move from Bayern Munich to the Camp Nou this summer. Here is a look at how Robert Lewandowski fared on his Barcelona debut against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

How did Robert Lewandowski fare on Barcelona debut?

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was left impressed by the way his latest signing Robert Lewandowski made his debut as he heaped praise on the Polish international after the pre-season friendly against Real Madrid on Sunday.

After the match, the Spanish coach said (as quoted by ESPN), "Today, he controlled the ball and when Madrid pressed high, he understood really well it was his moment to control and play along with the attacking midfielders or for the defensive midfielders. He went deep many times, so we are talking about the top player in the world."

The 33-year-old had a strong start to life at Camp Nou as he was involved in the action from the get-go. In the eleventh minute of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly clash, Lewandowski made a run down the right side and hit a shot at the Real Madrid goal, with Thibaut Courtois making the save.

The former Bayern Munich striker had four shots in total but could not convert any of his strikes. The Catalan giants eventually went on to win the all-important El Clasico with Raphinha finding the back of the net in the 27th minute of the match. Barcelona dominated the clash as they registered 16 shots with six on target in comparison to Real Madrid's nine shots and none on target.

Barcelona's pre-season schedule

After an exciting pre-season friendly against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona are set to continue their tour of the United States by competing against Serie A giants Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday. The match will commence live at 6:00 AM IST on Wednesday, July 27. After the clash against the Bianconeri, the Catalan giants will end their pre-season tour in the US by facing NY Red Bulls on Saturday, July 31.