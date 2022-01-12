Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: How To Watch Spanish Super Cup Match In India, US & UK?

In one of the biggest footballing matches in the world, Barcelona are all set to take on their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, January 13, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winner of the match will then go on to face either Atlético Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in the final. In the past four El Classicos, Real Madrid have come out on top and they will be looking to make it five, and if they do win then it will be their 100th competitive win over Barcelona in all competitions.

Barcelona have struggled through the season in all competitions as they currently sit in sixth place, outside a Champions League spot, and they also got knocked out of the UCL to the Europa League. As for Real Madrid, they are sitting comfortably at the top of La Liga with a five-point lead over second place and a further 17 points clear of Barcelona. The Blancos also finished top of their group in the Champions League ahead of Inter Milan but now face a tough opponent in the form of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Check out the live streaming details for the Spanish Super Cup semifinal match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India, the US, and the UK.

How to live stream the Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India?

For football fans in India who would like to catch the intense clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona on TV, there is some bad news as the match will not be broadcast live on TV. However, they can head to the JIO TV application and watch the match on that as they will be live streaming on there. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, January 13, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in UK

For football fans in the UK who would like to catch the intense clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona on TV, they can tune in to the BT Sport 1 channel. They can live stream the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on the BT Sport app or website as well. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Wednesday, January 12, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in US

For football fans in the US who would like to catch the intense clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona on TV, they can tune in to the ESPN network. They can live stream the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on the ESPN+ app or website as well. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 12, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(Image: AP)