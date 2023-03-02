The first leg of the semi-final of Copa Del Rey between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will take place tomorrow. The match-up will again be for the bragging rights between these two Spanish Giants. While there are not enough words to express this rivalry, It can only be stated that losing is not an option for both. Thus, the semi-final clash will determine who will proceed to the final.

While the action will be on the field as spectators watching at home, you will be seeking where to watch the match, Since it is not a La Liga match, nor it is a champions league encounter therefore the platform on which this could be watched are not the same. However, here are all the details regarding the match-up, i.e., When and where to watch the match. Get hold of these details and watch the live event without any trouble. After the match, we will provide a complete match report of the game too.

When and where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona take place?

The first-leg of the Copa del Rey 2022-23 semi-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be on 3 March 2023 at 01:30 am (IST) and will be played at Santiago Bernabeu.

Where and how to watch the Live telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in India?

Spanish Football Cup broadcast rights have not been purchased by an Indian broadcaster. Thus, regrettably, no Indian TV channel will be airing a live broadcast of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Where and how to watch the Live telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in UK?

In the UK, Viaplay secured the broadcasting rights to the Copa del Rey; this channel is available through Sky and Virgin Media for £11.99 per month.

Where and how to watch the Live telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in USA?

On ESPN+ you can watch a live stream of the Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid and Barcelona probable lineups

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Roberto; Raphinha, Torres, Gavi