Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch El Clasico Live In India, UK, & US?

The oldest football rivalry is back as Barcelona prepares to take on Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. The match is important for both the club with the winner taking the top spot on the La Liga points table. So far, both the Spanish giants have faced each other in 249 El Clasico matches in which Real Madrid have managed to win 100 matches, while Barcelona have 97 wins under their belt.

Talking about the El Clasico matches in La Liga, once again it is the Men in White who have the upper edge. In 184 matches, Real Madrid have won 76 matches while Barcelona have won 73, with 35 matches ending in draws. The last El Clasico meeting at Santiago Bernabeu resulted in Barcelona thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 and the Los Blancos will be out for revenge in the upcoming fixture.

When and where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico taking place?

The first El Clasico of the 2022 season will be taking place at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid on Sunday, October 16.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match in India?

Sports 18 will be showing the El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid in India.

Where to catch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming in India

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Voot Select app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 pm IST.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico in the UK?

El Clasico fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to the Premier Sports 1 TV channel to watch the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The live streaming of the match will be available on La Liga TV and Premier Player HD. The match is slated to begin at 3:15 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match in the US?

Football fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on ESPN Plus (ESPN+), ESPN Deportes & ESPN Deportes +. The match is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 10:15 am ET in the US.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The squads

Barcelona

Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas

Defenders: Pique, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde

Midfielders: Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong

Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha

Real Madrid

Goalkeepers: Canizares, Lunin, Lopez.

Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano, Benzema.