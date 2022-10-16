Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Who Has The Better All-time Clasico Record? All You Need To Know

The biggest football rivalry is back as Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to play the first El Clasico of the new La Liga season at Santiago Bernabeau on Sunday, October 16. Currently, both teams occupy the top two spots on the La Liga points table with Barcelona edging out Real Madrid by the virtue of goal difference despite a similar win/loss record. Ahead of the big La Liga clash, we take a look at the overall record between both teams.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Stats breakdown

Their rivalry dates back to 1929 and until now it is Real Madrid, who are having their noses ahead in the El Clasico rivalry. The overall record shows there is not much to choose between both teams. So far both the Spanish giants have faced each other in 249 El Clasico matches in which Real Madrid has managed to win 100 matches, while Barcelona has just 97 wins under their belt. If we particularly talk about the El Clasico matches in La Liga, once again it is the Men in White who have the upper edge. In 184 matches, Real Madrid has won 76 matches while Barcelona has won 73, with 35 matches ending in draws.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team news

Going into El Clasico, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski looks in deadly form having scored during the midweek in the Champions League encounter. The former Bayern Munich star looks to have made the transition pretty smoothly and is currently the leading goal scorer in La Liga with 9 goals so far. Vinicius Junior who is Real Madrid's top scorer with 5 goals in the season will look to add more goals to his tally.

Real Madrid will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in his squad for the match, but Benzema makes his return after missing out in the previous league fixture. Coming to Barcelona the Catalan club will have the services of Jules Kounde who has been deemed ft for the match. The bad news for coach Xavi is that he will be without defenders Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Hector Bellerín as well as Memphis Depay who are all still recovering from their injuries.