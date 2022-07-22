Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Will Robert Lewandowski Make His Barca Debut In El Clasico?

This weekend's football action is set to feature a blockbuster El Clasico clash as rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid will take on each other in a pre-season friendly. The match will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, United States, with kick-off at 8:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, July 24.

With the teams set to feature in a pre-season friendly, both sides will look to test their new signings. Hence, here is a look at whether Robert Lewandowski will make his Barcelona debut against Real Madrid this weekend.

Will Lewandowski make his Barcelona debut against Real Madrid?

Barcelona's new signing Robert Lewandowski was already seen in training during the week after completing a blockbuster move to the Camp Nou from Bayern Munich. With the Polish international having already joined his teammates in Las Vegas for the pre-season friendly against Real Madrid, it is likely that he will make his Barca debut against them.

Our exclusive in-depth interview with Robert Lewandowski is out now! 🤩 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2022

Other than Lewandowski, new signings Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie are also expected to gain more playing time against Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Xavi is also expected to be with the rest of the squad for the clash against Real Madrid, having been denied a visa to the US earlier.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid predicted starting XIs

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araújo, Jordi Alba, Gavi , Sergio Busquets, Pedri Gonzales, Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr.

Don't miss the chance to see our new signings play at Spotify Camp Nou for the first time! 🏟 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2022

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports 1 SD and Sony Sports 1 HD channels.

As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams.