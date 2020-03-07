Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, LaLiga Match Preview

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match is primed to be an interesting match-up for a number of reasons. For Barcelona, the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match presents manager Quique Setien with a chance to quell the rising tide of criticism coming his way in recent weeks. For Real Sociedad, the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match presents the visitors an opportunity to get one over their former manager. Here are all the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live streaming details, the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream online details and details about the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live telecast in India.
The #BarçaRealSociedad Squad— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2020
1. ter Stegen
2. N. Semedo
3. Piqué
4. I. Rakitic
5. Sergio
10. Messi
13. Neto
15. Lenglet
17. Griezmann
18. Jordi Alba
19. Braithwaite
21. F. de Jong
22. Vidal
23. Umtiti
24. Junior
28. Riqui Puig
30. Collado
31. Ansu Fati#ForçaBarça
Barcelona are fresh off a 2-0 defeat in arguably one of the biggest games in the season - the El Clasico. Barcelona manager Quique Setien, therefore, will need to get one over his former employers when Real Sociedad visit Camp Nou this weekend. With the likes of Martin Odegaard, Aleksander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal upfront, however, that could prove to be easier said than done.
Barcelona will head into the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match without the likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele Arthur and Sergi Roberto, all of whom are currently out injured. For Real Sociedad, Asier Illaramendi remains the only injury concern for the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match. Barcelona are currently just one point adrift of league leaders Real Madrid after the 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu. A defeat in the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match, therefore, could mean more trouble for Quique Setien.
The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream online can be done through LaLiga's official Facebook page. The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live telecast in India will not be available, as LaLiga fixtures are not being broadcast in India this season. The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live streaming will kick off on Saturday, March 7 at 11.00 PM IST.
