Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, LaLiga Match Preview

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match is primed to be an interesting match-up for a number of reasons. For Barcelona, the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match presents manager Quique Setien with a chance to quell the rising tide of criticism coming his way in recent weeks. For Real Sociedad, the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match presents the visitors an opportunity to get one over their former manager. Here are all the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live streaming details, the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream online details and details about the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live telecast in India.

The #BarçaRealSociedad Squad



1. ter Stegen

2. N. Semedo

3. Piqué

4. I. Rakitic

5. Sergio

10. Messi

13. Neto

15. Lenglet

17. Griezmann

18. Jordi Alba

19. Braithwaite

21. F. de Jong

22. Vidal

23. Umtiti

24. Junior

28. Riqui Puig

30. Collado

31. Ansu Fati

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match preview and Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream online details

Barcelona are fresh off a 2-0 defeat in arguably one of the biggest games in the season - the El Clasico. Barcelona manager Quique Setien, therefore, will need to get one over his former employers when Real Sociedad visit Camp Nou this weekend. With the likes of Martin Odegaard, Aleksander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal upfront, however, that could prove to be easier said than done.

Barcelona will head into the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match without the likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele Arthur and Sergi Roberto, all of whom are currently out injured. For Real Sociedad, Asier Illaramendi remains the only injury concern for the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match. Barcelona are currently just one point adrift of league leaders Real Madrid after the 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu. A defeat in the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live match, therefore, could mean more trouble for Quique Setien.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream online details

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream online can be done through LaLiga's official Facebook page. The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live telecast in India will not be available, as LaLiga fixtures are not being broadcast in India this season. The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live streaming will kick off on Saturday, March 7 at 11.00 PM IST.

